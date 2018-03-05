Road condition update: shutdowns reported due to weather conditions

YEREVAN, MARCH 5, ARMENPRESS. Certain roads are difficult to pass or closed in the country as of 09:30, according to the ministry of emergency situations.

Rain and snow is forecast March 5-6 and overnight March 7 in most parts of the country. Clear weather is expected in the afternoon of March 7 and on March 8.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed.

The Sotk-Karvajar road is difficult to pass.

Georgian and North Ossetia authorities said the Stepantsminda-Lars road is closed for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan