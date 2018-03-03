Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Armenia denies Azerbaijani media reports on downing UAV


YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of Armenia’s defense ministry, completely denies the Azerbaijani media reports according to which the Azerbaijani forces downed an Armenian unmanned aerial vehicle (X-55) on March 3.

“The defense ministry of Armenia officially denies such media reports”, the spokesperson told Armenpress.

Earlier the Azerbaijani media reported that on March 3 the Azerbaijani forces downed an Armenian UAV (X-55) that carried out flight over Aghdam.

