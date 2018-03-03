Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass and Berd-Chambarak highway difficult to pass

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on March 3, as of 17:00, snowfalls hit the roads of Ashotsk.

The Vardenyats Pass and Berd-Chambarak highway are difficult to pass.

All roads are open in Armenia.

The traffic department of the Georgian ministry of infrastructures informs that on March 3, as of 17:30, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan