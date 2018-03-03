US Police arrest Central Michigan University shooting suspect

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The US Police arrested James Eric Davis Jr., a Michigan college student suspected in the fatal shooting Friday following a family-related domestic dispute at Central Michigan University, CNN reports.

"The suspect was seen and reported by an individual on a train passing through the north end of campus shortly after midnight," the university said in a statement.

Two people have been killed as a result of the shooting.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan