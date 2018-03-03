Closed-door consultation held in Shirak governorate led by PM Karapetyan

GYUMRI, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. A closed-door consultation was held in the Shirak governorate led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, reports Armenpress.

The consultation was attended by representatives of all sectors.

At the end of the consultation the PM told reporters that during the meeting the works carried out in 2017 and the future activities were discussed.

“We held a regular provincial meeting. We have discussed the works conducted in Shirak province in 2017 and outlined the works for 2018. We have agreed to eliminate the gaps and shortcomings and again to sum up the results”, the PM said and promised to visit Gyumri in the near future to sum up the works.

