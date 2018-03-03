Workers of Kapan mining and enrichment plant poisoned: one dead
YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Workers of the mining and enrichment plant of Kapan town have been injured in the underground mine, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.
A mountain rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
The rescuers found three workers unconscious, and they were transported to the Kapan town hospital.
It was found out that one of the workers has died, and the two were diagnosed with exogenous poisoning: they are in moderate condition.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
