Public Council prepares for meeting with President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The session of the small council of the Public Council was held during which issues relating to the draft law on the Public Council and the upcoming meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan were discussed, reports Armenpress.

The Council members discussed the provisions of the draft law, the issue of developing a new charter of the Public Council which will regulate the further cooperation between the Public Council and the Armenian government.

As for the meeting with President Sargsyan, chairman of the Public Council Vazgen Manukyan said this will be the last meeting with the President by this staff of the Public Council.

During the meeting with the President, the Public Council will sum up the activity of 9 years and will discuss a wide range of issues facing Armenia and concerning people.

