'I don’t see sensation here' – Foreign ministry spox comments on Artsakh ex-FM’s appointment as adviser to Armenia’s FM

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Karen Mirzoyan, former foreign minister of the Republic of Artsakh, has been appointed as adviser to the foreign minister of Armenia since early January, Tigran Balayan, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson, told Armenpress.

“I do not see a sensation here. This information is on the website since January, Karen Mirzoyan’s name is added in the list of advisers. In general, the appointment of advisers to ministers is not announced”, he said.

Earlier the media outlets wrote that although Karen Mirzoyan’s appointment was made in early January, this information only now appears in the media.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan