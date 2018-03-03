Air temperature to increase by 5-6 degrees in coming days

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. In the evening hours of March 3, on March 4-7 precipitation from time to time is forecast in most of the regions in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

In the daytime of March 7 and on March 8 no precipitation is expected.

Air temperature will gradually increase by 5-6 degrees on March 4-8.

