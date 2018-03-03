More than 1100 programs during long-term activity: Hayastan All-Armenian Fund marks 26th anniversary of establishment

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund today marks the 26th anniversary of its activity, reports Armenpress.

On this occasion Artsakhpress news agency summed up the programs amounting to more than 1100 implemented by the Fund in Armenia and Artsakh.

Thanks to the programs worth more than 330 million USD implemented by the Fund, over 605km road, 580km water pipeline, 149km gas pipeline, 70km electricity line, 359 schools and kindergartens, 24 community centers, 500 houses and apartments, 75 healthcare institutions, 58 cultural and sports centers, 110 greenhouses and 169 educational, cultural and scientific programs have been reconstructed and implemented. The Fund has more than 700.000 donors from Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora.

The Fund’s 20 local bodies and partner organizations which currently operate in 18 countries of the world had an active participation and great contribution in its activities. The Fund implements different programs that are vital for our homeland.

The first large-scale initiative was Winter humanitarian program within the frames of which the donations were directed for solving the people’s social issues in 1992-1995. The Fund launched construction of houses in the disaster zone by providing the people affected by the 1988 earthquake with shelters in Gyumri, Vanadzor, Stepanavan and Spitak. The Fund also provided assistance to the families of the fallen and disabled volunteers, as well as the students in need.

In 1995-1999 the Fund launched solving the issues aimed at infrastructure development in Armenia and Artsakh. These activities were followed by the construction of Goris-Stepanakert and North-South highways in Artsakh. The latter provided a road network between the citizens of Artsakh and villages by greatly contributing to the country’s economic development. In line with the road construction, the Fund also initiated community development targeted programs.

In 2005 during the session of the Fund’s Board of Trustees the Artsakh Rebirth territorial development program was approved the implementation of which opened a new page in the Fund’s activity.

In 2007-2008 the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund launched the reconstruction of social infrastructures in the villages of Armenia and Artsakh.

In 2010-2011 the Fund directed its funds for improving the water supply in Artsakh and developing infrastructures in Armenia’s rural communities. The donations in 2012 were directed for constructing community centers in the rural regions of Artsakh and Armenia and solving the urgent issues of Syrian-Armenians.

The funds collected in the fundraising in 2017 were directed for constructing irrigation system and using solar energy in Artsakh.

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has been established by the Armenian President’s decree in 1992 as a unique structure which aims at gathering all Armenians living in Armenia and abroad and their supporters who are ready to make efforts for stable development of Armenia and Artsakh.

According to the charter of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Fund’s supreme governing body is the Board of Trustees whose chairman is the President of Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan