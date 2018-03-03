Italy elections: Main parties hold pre-poll rallies

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Italy’s main parties participating in the parliamentary elections announced after final rallies that they expect to win, BBC reports.

According to the results of polls, former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right alliance will emerge the largest bloc in the parliament.

BBC's James Reynolds reported that immigration and high youth unemployment have been dominant issues as the vote approaches. Many parties have made big promises, such as increasing the pensions, but they may not survive if a coalition government has to be formed.

Formal opinion polls have been banned for the last two weeks but the Five Star Movement is widely expected to emerge as the single biggest party.

The voting will be held on March 4 from 07:00 to 23:00.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan