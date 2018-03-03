Azerbaijani forces violated ceasefire regime over 250 times in Artsakh line of contact during past week

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. During the period from February 25 to March 3 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime by more than 250 times firing nearly 3000 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces continue conducting the reliable protection of the military posts in the frontline.

