PM Karapetyan departs for Gyumri by new Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan electric train

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan departed for Gyumri on a working visit by a new Yerevan-Gyumri-Yerevan electric train, the government told Armenpress.

The PM got acquainted with the conditions of the electric train, its capacities and welcomed the South-Caucasian Raliway CJSC’s decision to operate this train in Armenia.

The PM was reported that starting from March 4 the new electric train will operate on Fridays and Sundays twice a day with an express regime without separating stops, departing from Yerevan to Gyumri at 10:00 and returning at 16:55. The duration of the trip is 1 hour 59 minutes.

On March 4, 8 and 11 the train will operate for free. After that the ticket price in one direction will cost 2500 AMD.

The new electric train fully complies with all safety rules of passenger transportation. The two-wagon model has been chosen for Armenia as it is much more convenient for the country’s conditions.

