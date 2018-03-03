Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that on March 3, as of 09:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are difficult to pass.

The ministry urges drivers to use winter tires.

The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, but according to the information provided from the Russian side the highway is closed for trucks.

