Lithuanian President congratulates Armenia’s President-elect Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė extended congratulations to President-elect Armen Sarkissian of the Republic of Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The Lithuanian President expressed her strong hope that the two countries would continue their constructive dialogue at the bilateral level and in the framework of Armenia’s relations with the European Union.

“As we develop an open relationship based on mutual trust and respect, we will certainly open up more opportunities for our nations to work together towards common objectives and for our citizens to expand business, cultural and inter-societal contacts as well as to get to know our respective countries and their people better,” the President said in her message of congratulations.

Dalia Grybauskaitė wished Armen Sarkissian continued success, patience and wisdom in performing the important and responsible duties of the presidential position.