Artsakh expands cooperation with European structures: Deputy FM’s meetings in Brussels

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Armine Alexanyan, deputy foreign minister of Artsakh, on February 28 met with director of the European Friends of Armenia (EuFoA) Diogo Pinto in Brussels. During the meeting, the sides discussed a range of issues related to joint programs and their implementation, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

On the same day, the deputy FM met with director of the Armenian General Benevolent Union Europe Nicolas Tavitian and activists of the organization. During the meeting, the sides noted the importance of involving the Armenian youth, living in European countries, in nationwide programs, as well as of the proper use of their potential in raising the awareness of Artsakh in Europe and in developing the Artsakh-Armenia-Diaspora relations.

Armine Alexanyan on March 1 met with chairman of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy Gaspar Karapetian and some senior staff members in Brussels. Issues related to further cooperation were discussed.

Then, the deputy FM had a working lunch with Member of the European Parliament Eleni Theocharous. The sides touched upon the developments underway in Artsakh and the current situation in the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh.

Head of Department of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan also participated in the meetings.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan