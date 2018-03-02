Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 March

Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass due to storm


YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on March 2, as of 20:00, the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to storm.

Fog is reported on the highways of Goris region.

The roads of Gavar are partly covered with clear ice.

All roads of republican significance are open in Armenia.

Clearing operations are underway.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration