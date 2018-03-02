Road condition update: Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass due to storm

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on March 2, as of 20:00, the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to storm.

Fog is reported on the highways of Goris region.

The roads of Gavar are partly covered with clear ice.

All roads of republican significance are open in Armenia.

Clearing operations are underway.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan