President of Artsakh holds meeting with "Yeremyan Projects" company leadership


YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the "Yeremyan Projects" company leadership on March 2 to discuss issues related to the development of restaurant business in Artsakh, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President stressed the importance of establishing partnership with the leading companies in this sphere considering it among the guarantees for successful implementation of the planned programs.

