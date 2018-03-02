Russian foreign ministry comments on Armen Sarkissian’s being elected President of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Armen Sarkissian’s being elected as President of Armenia, Armenpress reports citing the Russian foreign ministry website.

Zakharova said the relations between Armenia and Russia have historical nature which are enshrined by bilateral documents.

“That’s why we consider the fact that the relations of the two countries will remain so as they have been enshrined by bilateral documents and during numerous summits, meetings and talks, first of all based on the principle of the interests and welfare of the peoples of the two countries”, Zakharova said.

Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being elected 4th President of Armenia. President Putin expressed confidence that in this high post Armen Sarkissian’s activity will contribute to developing the Armenian-Russian allied relations and deepening the Eurasian integration for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

Armen Sarkissian was elected as President of Armenia by the parliament on March 2. 90 lawmakers voted in favor, while 10 voted against his candidacy. He will be sworn into office on April 9 at a special session in the parliament.

