Russia’s Putin congratulates Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being elected 4th President of Armenia, the Kremlin said, Armenpress reports.

President Putin expressed confidence that in this high post Armen Sarkissian’s activity will contribute to developing the Armenian-Russian allied relations and deepening the Eurasian integration for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

Armen Sarkissian was elected as President of Armenia by the parliament on March 2. 90 lawmakers voted in favor, while 10 voted against his candidacy. He will be sworn into office on April 9 at a special session in the parliament.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan