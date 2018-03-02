5th bone marrow stem cell transplant surgery successfully performed in Yerevan clinic

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The fifth stem cell transplant surgery was successfully implemented in the bone marrow transplantation department of the Hematology Center of Armenia’s healthcare ministry.

The surgery will enable the 40 year old patient suffering from multiple myeloma to return to normal life.

The healthcare ministry said the surgery was performed by doctors of the department – director Smbat Daghbashyan and a doctor of the Frankfurt clinic Ulrich Bits.

This is the third time that the German professor is participating in the transplant surgery performed by the Armenian team. He mentioned that the surgery is performed in the Yerevan clinic the way it is performed in Germany. The Frankfurt doctor will also participate in the post-transplantation monitoring of the patient.

