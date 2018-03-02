Russian, Turkish and Iranian FMs to hold meeting in Astana on March 16

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria will be held in Astana on March 16, Russia’s Charge d 'Affaires in Kazakhstan Alexander Musienko said, TASS reports.

“The foreign ministers’ meeting will take place on March 16. Kazakhstan’s foreign minister announced this”, Musienko said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan