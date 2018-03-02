Jay-Z named wealthiest hip hop artist by Forbes

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Forbes has named the five wealthiest hip hop artists of 2018.

American rapper Jay-Z has been named as the richest hip hop artist with a 900 million dollar net worth.

“Jay-Z upped his net worth from $810 million to $900 million over the past year, seizing hip-hop's cash crown for the first time since Forbes started counting back in 2011. The Brooklyn-born mogul's jump is due mostly to the rising value of his interests in Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Ussé cognac, on top of nine-figure ownership stakes in his Roc Nation empire and Tidal streaming service,” Forbes said.

P. Diddy is ranked 2nd with a net worth of 825 million dollarsm followed by fellow rapper Dr.Dre.

Jay-Z, Diddy and Dre are not only the wealthiest hip-hop acts on the planet, but the richest American musicians of any genre

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan