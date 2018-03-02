Georgian PM pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in the Tsisternakaberd Memorial, reports Armenpress.

The Georgian PM was accompanied by Armenia’s minister of transport, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan and deputy Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili laid a wreath at the Memorial, flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims with a moment of silence.

He also watered the fir tree planted by him at the Memorial Park in 2016.

Georgia is among the countries that have not yet recognized the Armenian Genocide.

