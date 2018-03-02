President Sargsyan receives Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili 

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on March 2 received Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili who arrived in Armenia on an official visit, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During a private meeting the President and the Georgian PM discussed issues relating to the development of the Armenian-Georgian bilateral relations and expansion of the cooperation in different spheres.

Welcoming the guest the President said Armenia is happy to host the delegations from friendly Georgia. The President noted with satisfaction that the Armenian-Georgian high-level meetings, aimed at strengthening the bilateral friendship and solving the existing issues, always pass in the atmosphere of mutual trust.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I am confident that these meetings contribute to increasing our trade turnover, strengthening the cooperation in economy, culture and other spheres. The results are visible and measurable, and this is very important. I am confident that your visit will also contribute to reaching the cooperation between our countries to a qualitatively new and higher level, strengthening the bilateral relations.

This year we are going to hold a number of major events in Armenia, from which I specifically want to mention the summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie, and I hope Georgia will attend this summit at a high level. Welcome to Armenia”, the President said.



In his turn the Georgian PM thanked for the reception and said he is happy to be in neighbor and friendly Armenia. The PM noted with satisfaction that 2017 was marked with high-level Armenian-Georgian mutual visits. The Georgian PM said the visits of the Armenian President and the Prime Minister to Georgia, and now his visit to Armenia, speak about the Armenian-Georgian relations that have a stable development dynamics.

“Dear Mr. President, we have discussed with Mr. Prime Minister issues relating to the economic relations and our future cooperation activities. As you said, we have a jubilee year: this year we both mark the 100 anniversary of the proclamation of our republics, and I hope we will celebrate this important jubilee at a high level. You mentioned about the Francophonie summit, I know that Georgia will attend this event at a high level. I hope our meetings will continue, our relations will further deepen. And the mutual visits inspire hope and trust for this”, the Georgian PM said.

The private meeting was followed by a luncheon at the Presidential Palace with the participation of the Georgian PM’s delegation members.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan