Russian, Turkish FMs to meet in Moscow on March 14

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu will hold the session of the strategic planning joint group in Moscow on March 14, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, TASS reports.

“The 6th session of the strategic planning joint group will be held in Moscow on March 14: it will be chaired by the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey”, Zakharova said. “During the upcoming talks it is planned to combine the positions on key issues of bilateral agenda, analyze the implementation of agreements reached between the Russian and Turkish presidents, discuss the preparation works of the next session of the Russian-Turkish cooperation council”.

Zakharova informed that the sides will also discuss the opportunities on increasing the mutual trade turnover. “Within the frames of exchanging views on regional and international issues, a significant focus will be attached to the topic of fight against international terrorism, the stabilization of the situation in Syria and the issues on boosting the political settlement process based on the results of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress held in Sochi”, the foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan