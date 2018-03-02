Heavy snowfalls prompt shutdowns and suspensions in European airports

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Airports of several cities in Switzerland, Great Britain and Ireland have fully or partly suspended operations due to bad weather conditions.

The Geneva airport, which was shut down early morning of March 2, has announced resuming operations. At the same time the airport said passengers are likely to face cancellations and delays again.

Three airports in Ireland, namely the Dublin airport, are closed until March 3 due to heavy snowfalls.

Easyjet airlines suspended all flights from Bristol and Edinburgh in Great Britain. The Cardiff airport was closed until 11:00 local time.

