Garegin Melkonyan relieved from post of first deputy minister of economic development and investments
YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Garegin Melkonyan has been relieved from the post of the first deputy minister of economic development and investments according to his application, the government told Armenpress.
Garegin Melkonyan has been appointed to the post since 2013.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
