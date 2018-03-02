Armenian, Georgian PMs deliver statements summing up Yerevan meeting results

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Ministers of Armenia and Georgia Karen Karapetyan and Giorgi Kvirikashvili delivered statements summing the results of their meeting at the end of the talks held in Yerevan, the government told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister, I once again warmly welcome you and your delegation to Armenia and assure you that we are very happy for your visit. I must note that the Armenian-Georgian relations continue developing in the atmosphere of mutual trust. I want to inform that today, as always, our meeting has passed in a very warm and constructive atmosphere. We have discussed both our bilateral relations and regional issues. We have talked about the possible cooperation directions, that is the Meghri Free Economic Zone, have agreed on how we are going to move forward in energy, transport, tourism and healthcare fields. We have talked about and agreed to take steps to intensify the contacts between the youth of our two friendly states. We have discussed and demonstrated our attitude towards the Georgian leadership on issues relating to the preservation and restoration of historical-cultural heritage. It’s worth mentioning that we have come out from the talks with quite a good mood. We have clearly outlined where we are going to move, and are convinced that despite the high-level of our bilateral relations, we have envisaged quite a great growth in the economic relations, but the potential is much greater. Once again welcome to Armenia!”, the Armenian PM said.

In his turn the Georgian PM said: “Thank you Mr. Prime Minister, dear friend, for the warm reception. Georgia and Armenia are linked with centuries-old friendship and friendly relations: this is the basis on which we managed to establish new type of interstate relations, and we are happy that the bilateral relations are developing with a positive dynamics. Last year we celebrated the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations, within the course of these years it became possible to develop a mutually beneficial partnership based on trust between our two brotherly peoples. In 2017 a lot of bilateral high-level meetings were held, the Armenian Prime Minister visited Georgia in early 2017 and today we visit Armenia. The Armenian President also arrived in Georgia on an official visit in December 2017, and I am happy that the political relations between our two countries are really at a high level. The evidence of the importance of this visit and the diversity of issues are our diplomatic relations, and I want to state that our delegation includes not only ministers, but also the representative of the parliamentary friendship group. We have discussed a lot of issues of bilateral relations relating to the bilateral economic ties. I welcome the fact that we have a stable dynamics in the commercial relations. I congratulate my counterpart on Armenia’s high economic growth rate: we, as Armenia’s friend and neighbor state, are also happy with this achievement. We have touched upon key spheres, such as energy, transportation, tourism, cultural relations, art, education and of course, as mentioned, the assistance to student exchange programs. We are ready to provide maximum support to new relations between the youth and we really have a lot of works to do on this path. The exchange of latest achievements, experience is also important, and I am happy that within the frames of this visit I will visit Armenia’s TUMO Center, and I hope the cooperation in the education field will further deepen.

My counterpart highlighted the importance of regional cooperation. We are ready so that Armenia together with Georgia will also actively take part in the multilateral projects and we believe that we can benefit in this sense based on the network of free trade zone and contracts Armenia and Georgia have. Georgia as well will use the opportunities provided from Armenia.

We also welcome the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union. We agreed that it’s necessary to further deepen the high-level visits and assist the cooperation of sectoral agencies of the two countries.

I also want to highlight the power reforms taking place in Armenia, I want to welcome the successful elections, Armen Sarkissian who is also Georgia’s friend. These elections have already been held in the parliament and I wish my friendly country to successfully complete the reform it has started.

I want to express satisfaction over the results of today’s talks, today we will continue the talks at different directions, many important meetings will be held. Thank you my friend for the warm reception and I wish success to our friendly, brotherly country”.

