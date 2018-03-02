Georgia happy over Armenia’s high economic growth, says PM Kvirikashvili

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Issues concerning the development of cooperation in various directions were discussed during the negotiations between the Armenian and Georgian governments in Yerevan, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said after meeting PM Karen Karapetyan.

“We discussed numerous issues of bilateral relations, they concern bilateral economic relations. I welcome the fact that we have stable dynamics in trade relations. I congratulate my colleague for the high indicator of economic growth in Armenia, we too are happy for this success as a friendly and neighboring country to Armenia,” he said.

According to the Georgian PM, they discussed directions such as energy, transportation, tourism, cultural relations, arts, education, and support to student exchange programs.

“We are ready to maximally support from the Georgian side the new relations between the youth and indeed we have lots to do in this direction. Exchange of new achievements, experience is also important, and I am happy that I will visit Armenia’s educational development center Tumo, I hope that cooperation in this sector will deepen,” the Georgian PM said.

Armenia recorded a 7,5% GDP growth in 2017.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan