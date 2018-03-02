Georgian PM praises level of political relations with Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili appreciates the political relations with Armenia. The Georgian PM made the remarks after meeting Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan in Yerevan.

“Georgia and Armenia are tied with many centuries of friendship and friendly relations, this is the foundation on which we were able to establish new type of interstate relations. We are happy that the bilateral relations are developing with a positive dynamics. Last year we marked the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, it was during these very years that it was possible to develop mutually beneficial partnership between our two brotherly peoples based on trust,” the Georgian Prime Minister said.

He stressed that numerous high level bilateral meetings took place in 2017.

“In the beginning of last year the Armenian Prime Minister visited Georgia, and today we are in Armenia with a response visit. Also in the end of last year, in December, Armenia’s President arrived in Georgia on an official visit, and I am happy that the political relations between our two peoples are indeed on a high level. Our diplomatic relations speak about the significance of the visit and diversity of issues and I would like to mention that the delegation includes both ministers and the representative of the parliamentary friendship group,” he said.

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili was pleased to mention the results of today’s negotiations and stressed that during the day they will continue negotiations in different directions and will have necessary meetings.

“Thank you to my friend for the warm reception and I wish success to our friend, brother state,” he said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan