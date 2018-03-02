Vehicles with Armenian license plates to undergo mandatory insurance upon entering Georgia, service available online

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Vehicles with foreign license plates entering Georgia should have mandatory insurance starting March 1.

The insurance of vehicles with Armenian license plates is carried out in Rosgosstrakh offices in Armenian border checkpoints, and from the Georgian side it is done in the Liberty bank branch near the checkpoints, the Armenian embassy told ARMENPRESS.

The embassy said the vehicles can be insured prior to reaching the border in other branches of the companies, and also at www.tpl.ge.

Full article available in Armenian.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan