Armenia tax revenues grow 12% in two months

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Tax and customs revenues in January-February amounted to 183,9 billion drams, which is a 11,7% growth against 2017, first deputy president of the state revenue service Karen Brutyan told reporters.

“The growth indicator of major and medium taxpayers amounted 104%, and 19,5% for small taxpayers. This pace of growth is a consequence of economic activity and legislative changes, which allows us to say that the tax revenue growth has provided on behalf on cutting the shadow [economy]”.

Tax and customs revenues in 2017 amounted 1 trillion 201,6 billion drams in the state budget – including VAT return money, which is 11,6% more than the previous year.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan