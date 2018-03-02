Turkey didn’t intend to implement protocols – historian Baskin Oran on Armenia’s termination of ratification procedure

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Turkish historian Baskin Oran says it is natural that the President of Armenia decided to terminate the ratification process of the Armenian-Turkish protocols.

“The Republic of Turkey didn’t intend to implement the Armenian-Turkish protocols. It was even more impossible in the case of a “one man” regime. It is very unfortunate. The protocols would have been beneficial for both sides”, Oran told ARMENPRESS.

On March 1 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has signed a decree on terminating the procedure of conclusion of the “Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey” and “Protocol on development of relations between of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Turkey”.

The President tasked FM Nalbandian to notify Turkey on the termination of the ratification process.

Araks Kasyan

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan