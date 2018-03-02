Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 March

Members of Parliament vote to elect Constitutional Court member


YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The voting for electing a member of the Constitutional Court has begun in the Armenian parliament.

Hrayr Tovmasyan’s candidacy has been nominated for the position.

The voting will end at 14:00 and the results will be announced by the temporary counting committee.

