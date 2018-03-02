Opposition MP Aram Sargsyan sure of president-elect’s genuine desire for change

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Opposition MP Aram Sargsyan, the younger brother of the late PM Vazgen Sargsyan, who was shot dead during the 1999 parliament shooting in Yerevan, says he is certain that President-elect Armen Sarkissian has come and wants to remain in the history of Armenia as someone who has accomplished a certain task.

Speaking to reporters in the parliament, the MP from the opposition Yelk faction said he was very happy to hear Sarkissian speak about the water resource issue during his speech in the parliament.

“It’s the two of us now on this matter. If he indeed succeeds in solving this issue by using his contacts and opportunities, it will be very good. It is a very serious program”, Sargsyan said.

Commenting on the citizenship rumors around the president-elect, the MP stressed that Sarkissian should produce the documents that he has indeed renounced his British citizenship in 2011, because it is very important and otherwise this issue will stick around forever.

“I would really like him to present the notification. I think not only he needs this, but also the society”, the MP said.

The MP said just seeing the document would be enough for him.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan