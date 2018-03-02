Wenger defends newcomers Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang after 0:3 loss to Manchester City

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has commented on newcomers Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang after the Gunners suffered a 0:3 defeated against Manchester City.

“They need some time to adapt and things change quickly in sport. That’s part of modern sport as well. You have to accept that. Every game you lose nowadays means you’re under big pressure. These are players who have just joined us and I’m sure they’ll do well”, Wenger said.

London’s Arsenal lost 0:3 in a Premier League match against Manchester City.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva opened the scoring at the 14th minute, followed by David Silva and Leroy Sane. All three goals were scored in the first half.

In the second half Manchester City unfairly tackled Mkhitaryan and the referee called for a penalty kick. But the Gunners’ Aubameyang missed it.

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan was in the starting lineup of the Gunners and played the entire match.

