MPs to elect member of Constitutional Court at 13:00, March 2


YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Lawmakers will vote to elect a member of the Constitutional Court on March 2, 13:00, chairman of the temporary counting committee of the parliament Gagik Melikyan said.

Hrayr Tovmasyan’s candidacy has been nominated for the position.

The voting will begin 13:00 and last until 14:00.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




