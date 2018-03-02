MPs to elect member of Constitutional Court at 13:00, March 2

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Lawmakers will vote to elect a member of the Constitutional Court on March 2, 13:00, chairman of the temporary counting committee of the parliament Gagik Melikyan said.

Hrayr Tovmasyan’s candidacy has been nominated for the position.

The voting will begin 13:00 and last until 14:00.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan