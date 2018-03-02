Center of Strategic Initiatives executive briefs President Sargsyan on ongoing projects

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Executive director of the governmental Center of Strategic Initiatives Alexander Khachaturyan briefed President Sargsyan on the 2017 activities of the center and upcoming projects for 2018.

Khachaturyan presented the projects in the priority sectors of the center – public administration, education, tax and customs administration, tourism, agriculture, IT and others.

The CEO also briefed the President on the implemented works after the President’s February 22 visit to the center, where he had made observations and expressed viewpoints.

Khachaturyan presented the designing works of the 2030 development strategy of Armenia and details of upcoming public discussions over the document, a process in which the center has assumed a supporting role.

The director of the center presented the EU-funded YES Armenia, a project of young experts initiated by the center, which has involved 21 young people from Armenia and the Diaspora for internships in governmental bodies.

He also mentioned the 2018-2030 Armenia digitization agenda designing works, carried out jointly with Digital Armenia, where the center acted as coordinator of the process. The document is currently under discussion.

The center is also supporting the works on designing the Armenian law on public sector-private sector partnership.

The meeting also touched upon many other projects and activities which has involved the center of strategic initiatives, such as implementation of UN sustainable development goals in Armenia, improvement of tax and customs administration and others.

The President gave several instructions regarding the ongoing activities and future projects of the center.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan