Armenian presidential election: Voting kicks off in parliament

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The voting for electing the 4th President of Armenia kicked off in the Armenian parliament.

The ruling coalition of Armenia, the Republican Party (HHK) and the ARF, nominated the candidacy of Armen Sarkissian to the position.

To be elected at the 1st phase, Sarkissian will have to gain 79 votes.

Since the opposition Tsarukyan bloc had earlier announced endorsing Sarkissian, the candidate is expected to succeed in gaining the required votes.

The voting will continue until 11:30.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated.

Few days later the HHK and the ARF, the ruling coalition, officially nominated Sarkissian’s candidacy for the presidential election.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan