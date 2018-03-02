White House Chief of Staff calls his job “God’s punishment”

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. US White House Chief of Staff John Kelly joked on Thursday that he didn’t want to leave his position at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), but “God punished me,” The Hill reported.

“The last thing I wanted to do was walk away from one of the great honors of my life, being the secretary of Homeland Security, but I did something wrong and God punished me, I guess,” Kelly said at an event marking DHS’s 15th anniversary.

US President Trump in July 2017 appointed Kelly as his chief of staff, moving him to the White House from his position at Homeland Security.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan