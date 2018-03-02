Up to 30 dead in Baku rehab centre fire
YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. A major fire in the Baku Narcology Center has killed nearly 30 people in the Azerbaijani capital, APA reported.
4 people have been hospitalized.
The fire broke out in the evening of March 1, but firefighter succeeded in extinguishing it only in the morning of March 2.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
