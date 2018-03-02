Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 March

Up to 30 dead in Baku rehab centre fire


YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. A major fire in the Baku Narcology Center has killed nearly 30 people in the Azerbaijani capital, APA reported.

4 people have been hospitalized.

The fire broke out in the evening of March 1, but firefighter succeeded in extinguishing it only in the morning of March 2.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration