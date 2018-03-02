Armenian minister participates in EEU consultation of energy executives

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan participated in the consultation of energy executives of the Eurasian Economic Union member states in Moscow on March 1.

The agreement on the single electricity energy market of the EEU was discussed.

Participants of the consultation exchanged ideas over problematic provisions of the deal and the stances of individual countries were clarified.

Minister Manukyan held private meetings with EEU minister Emil Kaykiyev in charge of energy and infrastructures, Russia’s deputy minister of energy Vyacheslav Kravchenko and Kyrgyzstan’s president of the state committee of industry and energy.

The Armenian minister also held a meeting with Belarus deputy minister of energy Vadim Zakrevski, where the main issues of forming a common energy and gas market were discussed, as well as mechanisms of price formation and stances of the governments of both countries.

