Voting to kick off as MPs will elect 4th President of Armenia – LIVE

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The 4th session of the 4-day sitting began in the Armenian parliament.

Members of Parliament will continue debating the election of a member of the Constitutional Court.

At 10:30 MPs will begin voting to elect the 4th President of Armenia, the first time that lawmakers will elect a president after the constitutional amendments.

The ruling coalition of Armenia has nominated Armen Sarkissian for president. The opposition Yelk faction said it will vote against Sarkissian’s candidacy, while another opposition faction, the Tsarukyan bloc, endorsed Sarkissian.

MPs will also vote to elect a member of the Constitutional Court during today’s session.

Speaker Babloyan nominated Hrayr Tovmasyan’s candidacy to the position.

Earlier in January Armen Sarkissian, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, was offered by incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan, who also serves as President of the country’s ruling Republican Party, to be the party’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections. Sarkissian initially requested a brief period of time for pondering the offer, and in the meanwhile held various meetings with political parties, civil society representatives, Diaspora structures and others, and subsequently agreed to be nominated.

Few days later the HHK and the ARF, the ruling coalition, officially nominated Sarkissian’s candidacy for the presidential election.

