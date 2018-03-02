LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 march:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2138.00, copper price down by 1.42% to $6890.00, lead price down by 2.92% to $2460.00, nickel price down by 2.17% to $13540.00, tin price down by 0.55% to $21525.00, zinc price down by 2.05% to $3388.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $81250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.