Road condition update 02/03/2018

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. As part of daily updates on road conditions in Armenia, the ministry of emergency situations said all roads and highways are mostly passable as of 08:30.

The Vardenyats Pass and the Sotk-Karvajar road are difficult to pass.

Snowfalls are reported in the towns of Jermuk, Martuni and Kajaran.

Georgia’s ministry of interior said the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles, while the authorities of North Ossetia said the road is open for cargo vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

