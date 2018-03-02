Yerevan’s Urartu basketball club signs Russia’s Artyom Altunin

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. BC Urartu, a professional basketball team based in Yerevan, has signed Russian Artyom Altunin.

Altunin, 26, a local of Novosibirsk, Russia, earlier played for BC Tobolsk, making 25 appearances and scoring 11,1 points. He has played for several other clubs as well.

BC Urartu currently plays in the Armenia Basketball League A.

