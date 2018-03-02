Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 March

Yerevan’s Urartu basketball club signs Russia’s Artyom Altunin


YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. BC Urartu, a professional basketball team based in Yerevan, has signed Russian Artyom Altunin.

Altunin, 26, a local of Novosibirsk, Russia, earlier played for BC Tobolsk, making 25 appearances and scoring 11,1 points. He has played for several other clubs as well.

BC Urartu currently plays in the Armenia Basketball League A.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration