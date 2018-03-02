Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City: Aubameyang misses penalty after Mkhitaryan gets unfairly tackled

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. London’s Arsenal lost 0:3 in a Premier League match against Manchester City.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva opened the scoring at the 14th minute, followed by David Silva and Leroy Sane. All three goals were scored in the first half.

In the second half Manchester City unfairly tackled Mkhitaryan and the referee called for a penalty kick. But the Gunners’ Aubameyang missed it.

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan was in the starting lineup of the Gunners and played the entire match.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said he believes a lack of confidence cost the Gunners the match.

“I felt it was a game of top intensity physically. I think we produced our highest physical performance of the season and Manchester City did as well, by quite a long way. Physically, the two teams gave a lot. I knew that the first half could have been difficult for us because we came out of Sunday’s game with a low confidence level. They came back with a very positive mindset and that’s why they took advantage of every defensive weakness we showed in the first half. At the end of the day, I must say we lost against a top-quality team who at the moment are the best team in the country. On top of that, the combination of their quality plus the fact that they’re high in confidence and we’re low in confidence played a big part in the game tonight. After that, in the second half we came out and dominated well in the first 20 minutes. We needed the penalty to go in to get a bit of momentum, so that was the killer of the game after that,” Wenger told media after the match, commenting on his assessment of the performance.

Asked whether Mkhitaryan, Ozil and Aubameyang have done enough since Everton win, Arsene Wenger said: “They need some time to adapt and things change quickly in sport. That’s part of modern sport as well. You have to accept that. Every game you lose nowadays means you’re under big pressure. These are players who have just joined us and I’m sure they’ll do well”, as reported by Arsenal.

