Deputy FM of Artsakh delivers speech at “Nagorno Karabakh - EU 1988-2018” event held in Brussels

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. On February 28, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Armine Alexanyan participated in the conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Karabakh Liberation Movement, held in the European Parliament in Brussels. During the conference, titled 'Nagorno Karabakh and the European Union in 1988-2018", a range of issues related to the EP resolutions in the early phase of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh, the EU’s current policy for the region, as well as to the consequences of the conflict were discussed.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA ARtsakh, in her speech, Armine Alexanyan emphasized the necessity of the Artsakh - EU cooperation, aimed at strengthening human rights and democratic values, as well as developing civil society.

Members of the European Parliament and different EU institutions, political analysts, diplomats, and representatives of the Armenian community participated in the event, aimed at encouraging the European institutions to play a more active role in regional processes and human rights issues.

Head of Department of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan also participated in the conference.

The event was organized jointly by the European Friends of Armenia (EuFoA) and the Armenian General Benevolent Union Europe (AGBU Europe) with the support of Member of the European Parliament, Head of the EP Group of Friendship with Artsakh Frank Engel.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan