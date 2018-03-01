Supreme Judicial Council members known

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The General Assembly of Judges of Armenia elected the 5 members of the Supreme Judicial Council during its annual meeting on March 1.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Judicial Department of Armenia, the members of the Supreme Judicial Council are

Armen Bektashyan – 5 year term Ani Mkhitaryan – 5 year term Sergey Chichoyan – 5 year term Armen Khachatryan – 3 year term Ruzanna Hakobyan – 3 year term

